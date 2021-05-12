Chick-fil-A Is Limiting the Number of Sauces Allowed Per Customer amid Nationwide Shortage
The sauce shortage at Chick-fil-A is due to industry-wide supply chain and labor shortage issues.
Chick-fil-A is in a sauce crisis.
The fast food company announced on their website that due to the industry-wide supply chain shortage, "some items," including sauces, will be unavailable.
According to an email sent to customers that was obtained by WTRF, Chick-fil-A will be limiting sauces sold to customers to one sauce per entree, two sauces per meal, and 3 sauces per 30-count nuggets.
"We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding as we work through this," the chain told customers.
Chick-fil-A currently has 2,600 restaurants opened across the U.S. The chain is headquartered in College Park, Georgia.
The industry-wide shortage, which is due to both labor shortage and supply chain issues, has heavily affected nearly every aspect of the economy, including the food industry.
Gas, in particular, is also in short supply after the ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline on May 7.