Chick-fil-A Is Limiting the Number of Sauces Allowed Per Customer amid Nationwide Shortage

Chick-fil-A is in a sauce crisis.

The fast food company announced on their website that due to the industry-wide supply chain shortage, "some items," including sauces, will be unavailable.

According to an email sent to customers that was obtained by WTRF, Chick-fil-A will be limiting sauces sold to customers to one sauce per entree, two sauces per meal, and 3 sauces per 30-count nuggets.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding as we work through this," the chain told customers.

Chick-fil-A currently has 2,600 restaurants opened across the U.S. The chain is headquartered in College Park, Georgia.

The industry-wide shortage, which is due to both labor shortage and supply chain issues, has heavily affected nearly every aspect of the economy, including the food industry.