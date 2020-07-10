Chick-fil-A Postpones Annual Cow Appreciation Day amid Coronavirus Spikes

The annual event has been held by the fast-food chain since 2005

Chick-fil-A's Cow Appreciation Day has officially been moo-ved.

The company announced on its website this week that the annual event would be postponed until further notice due to the recent spikes in coronavirus cases across the U.S.

The day, which honors the chain's mascots, has been a yearly staple since 2005. Customers who come to the restaurant wearing anything cow-themed receive free food. A new date for 2020 hasn't been scheduled yet.

"This year, we have decided to postpone the annual holiday in honor of our beloved bovines. We made this decision with the communities we serve in mind, keeping Safe Service as our highest priority at this time," the company wrote on its website. "Until we can gather again in person and celebrate our Cows, we have created a few fun ways to keep the spirit of Cow Appreciation Day alive this summer."

According to Business Insider, 2 million people participated in Cow Appreciation Day last year.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced other fast-food chains to postpone other popular events.

Ben & Jerry's postponed its annual Free Cone Day back in March. Since 1979, the ice cream company has hosted Free Cone Day in mid-April to celebrate the anniversary of its founding. It has become a fan-favorite holiday, but it has still not been rescheduled.

“This year, some of our scoop shops in communities around the world will be unable to take part in Free Cone Day due to precautions put in place by local Governments around large public gatherings, considering the increasing presence of COVID-19,” Ben & Jerry’s announced on their website.