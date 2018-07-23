Chick-fil-A Is Testing Drive-Thru Meal Kits That You Cook Yourself at Home

Chick-fil-A revealed on Monday that it will soon be testing the sale of “Mealtime Kits” at some of its Atlanta restaurant locations, allowing customers to cook pre-portioned ingredients for chicken dinners at home.

Starting Aug. 27, the kits and included recipe cards will be available for purchase at 150 of the brand’s Atlanta-area locations and are designed to be easy to follow, able to be made in around 30 minutes, and include the same Chick-fil-A chicken used in-house.

“We designed our offering so our guests don’t have to order ahead, subscribe to a service, or make an extra stop at the grocery store. They simply pick up a Mealtime Kit at one of our restaurants at their convenience – for example, when they’re already at a Chick-fil-A restaurant grabbing breakfast or lunch, or in the drive-thru on their way home,” said Michael Patrick, an innovation program lead at Chick-fil-A who is heading the Mealtime Kits effort, in a statement.

Two meal kit recipes will be offered at a given time and five different meal kit recipes will be rotated throughout the entire test period: chicken parmesan, chicken enchiladas, dijon chicken, pan roasted chicken, and chicken flatbread. Each kit serves two people, costs $15.89, and can be refrigerated at home for several days after purchase, according to Chick-fil-A.

Although the kits will only be available in the Atlanta area until Nov. 17, customers nationwide can express interest in making Mealtime Kits available at their local Chick-fil-A restaurant by submitting a request.