Chick-fil-A‘s menu is getting a summer makeover.

On Thursday, the fast food chain announced that two lucky cities will notice a new menu item that might not look all that new upon first glance. At participating locations in Charlotte, N.C. and Albuquerque, N.M., Chick-fil-A will be testing Chick-n-Sliders during the summer months.

The snack-size sandwich is a “perfect marriage of two menu favorites,” according to a press release. It’s slightly smaller than the chain’s classic chicken sandwich, but bigger than the Chick-n-Minis, which are only available during breakfast at a majority of restaurants. (They will start testing the sliders as an all-day option at locations in Tampa, Little Rock, Ark., and Indianapolis starting June 4.)

Similar to the minis, the sliders are served on their yeast rolls and topped with honey butter spread. All three sandwiches are of course made with Chick-fil-A’s signature chicken filet.

If you’re not in one of the areas offering the sliders, you can still get your hands on something new this summer. At locations nationwide, the chain is rolling out the new White Peach Tea Lemonade (which can be made with regular or diet lemonade) and the returning Peach Milkshake.

“Customers often order a tea/lemonade combination at our restaurants,” said Amanda Norris, senior director of menu development for Chick-fil-A. “This is the first time we’re officially adding the popular flavor combo to the menu, with the extra flavor of an essential summer ingredient. The White Tea Peach Lemonade combines all the flavors of summer for a refreshing beverage we think our customers will love.”

Chick-fil-A isn’t the only company to hop on the stone fruit train this summer. Earlier this month, Halo Top added Peaches & Cream to their collection of light ice cream pints.