Chick-fil-A Launches Nationwide Delivery Service to Bring Chicken Straight to Your Door

Get ready, chicken lovers, because your favorite fast food chain is coming to you!

On Tuesday, Chick-fil-A announced its partnership with DoorDash to offer home delivery from more than 1,100 of its restaurants across the United States.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“So many of our guests’ busy lives and family commitments have them strapped for time. Delivery is one way we can help them get a quick yet high-quality meal,” Chick-fil-A senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Jon Bridges, said in a statement. “If they’re unable to come to us, we’ll come to them.”

Deliveries will be made to customers living within 10 minutes of any participating restaurant, the news release said.

And to make things even better, those who order through the DoorDash app or website will be eligible to receive a free Chicken Sandwich from the fast-food chain.

Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich

RELATED: Chick-fil-A Is Testing Out a New Sandwich That’s a Hybrid of Two of Their Classics

The giveaway, which requires a $5 minimum order to be activated and is limited to one per customer, will run as part of a celebratory promotion. Using the code “CFADELIVERY” from now until Nov. 20, customers who live in participating cities can receive the free sandwich. Orders must be placed after 10:30 a.m. local time, but are available every day except for Sundays when the restaurant is notoriously closed for religious reasons.

Prior to the launch, Chick-fil-A and DoorDash tested the delivery service for over a year. Both companies have since “invested in custom-built technology integrations to ensure order accuracy and a smooth delivery experience for customers,” the release said.

RELATED VIDEO: It’s Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-Fil-A

Together, the companies were also able to conclude that delivery sales were often near hospitals and universities, that most orders typically increased during dinner time or on days with inclement weather, and that 90 percent of the orders included the restaurant’s menu-favorite waffle fries.

Those who live within the 10-minute radius and are interested in ordering Chick-fil-A through DoorDash can download the app or go online to www.doordash.com.