Chick-fil-A Is Giving Away Free Chicken Nuggets for an Entire Month

Chick-fil-A is about to make September the best month of the year.

Starting on August 30, the fast food restaurant is giving away eight-piece chicken nuggets to any guests who order using their mobile app through September 29. Each person with the app can redeem the offer once.

“We want to thank the millions of customers who have joined Chick-fil-A One on our mobile app, and this is just a small way to show our appreciation for dining with us,” says Kaitlyn White, senior lead of the Chick-fil-A One Membership program.

RELATED VIDEO: Take 5: Five-Ingredient Chicken Wings

RELATED: Chick-fil-A Is Now Serving Spicy Chicken Tenders in Select Cities

Joining the new Chick-fil-A One program won’t only get you free chicken nuggets, the app is also a reward system for loyal fans.

There are three membership tiers—Chick-fil-A One Member, Chick-fil-A One Silver Member and Chick-fil-A One Red Member—in which customers can earn points for every purchase to redeem for free food or unlock the ability to gift rewards to friends and family or donate to Feeding Children Everywhere.

This isn’t the first time the fast food chain was generous with their deals. In July, as part of their 14th annual Cow Appreciation Day, they gave away a free entrée of choice to any customer who dressed like a cow.