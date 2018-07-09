Chick-fil-A wants to see your spots.

As part of their 14th annual Cow Appreciation Day, the fast food chain is giving away a free entrée of choice (salads not included) to any customer who dresses like a cow on July 10. Kids dressed up as cows will receive free kids meals, and the promotion is valid to anyone who shows up in a cow costume at their local Chick-fil-A between 6:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The company is taking their “Eat Mor Chikin” slogan to a new level with a marketing campaign that includes a cow sporting a sign that reads “Dress Like Me—Git Chikin Free.”

Chick-fil-A

According to a company spokesperson, Cow Appreciation Day has gained so much popularity since its inception in 2005 that during last year’s event, the fast food chain gave away over 1.8 million free entrées to customers in cow costumes.

Although Chick-fil-A’s website ensures you can receive free food by sporting “any sort of cow apparel,” some locations of the chicken joint are offering costume contests for those who udder-ly look the part. At the Mall of Louisiana, the chicken joint will be giving away prizes to the Coolest Cow, Best Herd (so gather your family!) and Cutest Kid Cow who visit their restaurant and post a picture of their moo-worthy gear on social media. Customers at all free-standing Chick-fil-A locations are encouraged to use the customized Cow Appreciation Day snapchat filter and share your pictures on Instagram with the #CowAppreciationDay.