Chick-fil-A appeared to forget that all of its locations are closed every Sunday when it sent out a recent email inviting customers to celebrate National Sandwich Day.

According to USA Today, Chick-fil-A sent an email to some of its loyalty members earlier this week promoting the “holiday,” which is celebrated on Nov. 3. The fast-food chain is famously closed for business on Sundays for religious reasons, and Nov. 3 falls on a Sunday this year.

“Calling all sandwich lovers,” the email read, according to the newspaper. “Some prefer it grilled, others fancy the original. No matter which Chick-fil-A sandwich you love, order yours on November 3 for National Sandwich Day.”

However, the restaurant quickly realized their mistake and sent out a follow-up email with the subject line “Well … this is awkward.”

“We recently sent an email that included a message about National Sandwich Day, which naturally we were very excited about,” the email said, according to USA Today. “We didn’t realize it falls on Sunday when we are closed. We apologize for the confusion and hope to see you soon (Monday-Saturday).”

In a hilarious statement to PEOPLE, Chick-fil-A responded to the incident, saying, “The cows sometimes get over-eager on their quest for self-preservation. They have been reminded that Sundays are off limits.”

Earlier this week, Chick-fil-A’s rival Popeyes announced that their famous viral chicken sandwich would be returning on National Sandwich Day this weekend.

The fast-food company’s beloved sandwich sold out just two weeks after it was first introduced. On Monday, Popeyes tweeted a video to announce that the sandwich will return to the menu permanently starting Nov. 3.

In the video, they made sure to note that they’ll be “Open Sunday,” unlike their competitor Chick-fil-A.

Though Popeyes poked fun at the policy, Kanye West recently rapped about it in a song on his new album Jesus Is King called “Closed on Sunday.”

“Closed on Sunday / You my Chick-fil-A / Hold the selfies / Put the ‘gram away / Get your family / Now hold hands and pray,” West, 42, raps in the song.