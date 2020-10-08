Famed Chicago Restaurant Calls Out Emily in Paris for 'Heartless' Deep-Dish Pizza Comment

One of the characters on the Netflix show described deep-dish pizza as a "quiche made of cement"

One of Chicago's most famous deep-dish pizza franchises is not too happy after Emily in Paris took a dig at the city's signature dish.

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria — which currently has over 60 locations across Chicago, Arizona, Indiana, and Wisconsin — called out the Netflix series in a statement released on Wednesday after one of its characters described deep-dish pizza as a "quiche made of cement."

"Oh no, you must have gone to Lou Malnati's," Lily Collins, who plays the titular role, quipped on the show.

According to the pizza joint, the comment was made in bad taste given that the restaurant industry has been hit hard amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We've been serving Chicago's favorite Deep Dish since 1971. When Netflix’ Emily in Paris writers chose to take a shot at Chicagoans and our pizza to try to get a laugh, it felt heartless and not humorous in the midst of Covid-19," owner Marc Malnati said in the statement.

A press release from Lou Malnati's Pizzeria added that the chain "is always the first to participate in good-natured banter with pizza lovers from New York or California," but the remark made on Emily in Paris "feels especially unkind to disparage anyone during these difficult times, given that most restaurants are struggling to hang on."

A representative for Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Also starring Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, Bruno Gouery, Kate Walsh, William Abadie and Arnaud Viard, Emily in Paris centers around an eager twenty-something Chicago native and social media guru who lands her dream job in Paris after her company acquires a smaller French luxury marketing firm.

Image zoom Lily Collins in Emily in Paris CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX © 2020

Created by Sex and the City's Darren Star, the show premiered on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 2.

Collins, 30, recently opened up to PEOPLE about Emily in Paris, saying that she "was so willing to do whatever it took" to land the lead part when she auditioned for the series.