For Chicago Med‘s Torrey DeVitto, food is about more than just eating.

“The way I eat is a heavy statement on my belief system,” DeVitto, 32, tells PEOPLE. “I eat cruelty-free. It is my way of being able to take a stand against doing harm to any living creature.”

And it allows her to fully appreciate her food. “I enjoy eating so much,” DeVitto says. “I eat for happiness, fuel and nourishment.”

Hydration

60 oz. of water a day

Breakfast

Venti iced coffee with a splash of coconut milk

Quinoa flakes with berries

Avocado and grilled berries

Snack

Vega Nutritional protein shake with almond milk

Apple with almond butter and toasted hemp seeds

Lunch

Quinoa mixed with veggies, chickpeas, sweet potatoes and almonds

Snack

Red and yellow peppers, cucumbers and celery

Peanut-butter-cookie-dough flavored No Cow Bar

Dinner

Thai pad see ew, a noodle dish with vegan beef and broccoli

Hot water with tocos (rice bran) powder by Sun Potion

Dessert

2 to 3 spoonfuls of Eat Pastry’s vegan chocoholic chocolate-chip cookie dough

Total Calories:

2,250

The Verdict:

DeVitto starts the day out well, according to dietitian Keri Glassman of nutritiouslife.com. “I love that breakfast is all about real food and not specifically about breakfast food,” Glassman says. “She gets excellent healthy fat from avocado, vitamins and minerals from the veggies and berries, and fiber.” DeVitto gets high marks again for her snack and lunch, which is “perfection for a vegan meal,” according to Glassman. “She has healthy fats in her snack from the almond butter and hemp seeds, which are super satisfying and packed with nutrition.” The same goes for her lunch, which has fiber, protein, more healthy fats and phytonutrients – “clean eating at it’s best!”

DeVitto’s dinner sounds good on paper, but Glassman warns that vegan meats might also be highly processed. “Many vegan meats are loaded with fillers and not-so-great ingredients. Just because it’s a meat substitute doesn’t mean it’s good,” she says. DeVitto should be careful with the vegan cookie dough as well – “vegan pastry is still a pastry, and can be loaded with sugar.”