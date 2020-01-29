Chicago Med Cast Celebrates 100th Episode with Scarily Realistic Corpse Cake

Elizabeth Sisson/NBC; Dina Rose Cimarusti/ Instagram

They did surgery on a cake!

On Tuesday, the cast and crew of NBC’s Chicago Med commemorated the filming of their 100th episode at Cinespace Chicago Film Studios with an extremely creepy, incredibly realistic cake in the shape of a body on an operating table. The enormous celebratory dessert was made to resemble no one in particular and was wheeled in on a gurney.

“I didn’t want to offend anyone, so it’s just a generic old man,” explained Dina Cimarusti, who usually does special effects for the medical drama and started making the cake on Friday. She told the Chicago Tribune that she used Rice Krispies Treats, sheets of red velvet cake, and buttercream frosting to form the body.

RELATED: NBC Unveils Streaming Service Peacock: The Office, Law & Order and More Shows That’ll Be Available

Image zoom Dina Rose Cimarusti/ Instagram

In close-up photos of the cake, you can see just how realistic it looks. The unidentified man has bushy eyebrows, sunspots on his face, a double chin, wrinkles on his neck, and nipples. He’s also wearing a blue button-down shirt with a collar, which is folded at the elbows and has creases!

RELATED: See the Pretty Yellow Cake Oprah Got for Gayle King — Plus More Celebrity Confections

The corpse even has tattoos on his chest and arm — one is the Staff of Hermes, which features two snakes and wings and is widely recognized as a symbol of medicine, and the other is a red heart commemorating the 100th episode.

“This is an amazing start for the show,” Wolf said to the cast, crew, and production team prior to slicing open the cake. He continued, “The aim here is to be on (TV) well into the next decade.”

WATCH: How to Make a Fault Line Cake

Chicago Med is the third installment of Wolf’s Chicago franchise. It premiered in 2015, and the 100th episode is scheduled to air at 7 p.m. on March 18.