See Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence’s Over-the-Top, Rhinestone-Studded Wedding Cake

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence loved every moment of their wedding, from beginning to end—and their cake was no exception.

The Dancing With the Stars dancer, 35, married her longtime love, actor Lawrence, 39, at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, California on May 23, and emotions ran high throughout the entire event.

“It was a tearjerker!” Burke told PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “We were both crying. I was glad I told [matron of honor Leah Remini] to put tissues in her bra. It came in handy!”

Lawrence was similarly sentimental at the altar, saying, “When Cheryl rounded the corner [to enter the ceremony], you couldn’t have asked for a more perfect movie moment. It was magical.”

After the “I dos” were said and the bride was kissed, the newlyweds and their 200 guests filtered into the reception for some dinner, dancing, and, of course, cake.

A gorgeous five-tier confection made by Joanie and Leigh’s Cakes in L.A., Burke and Lawrence’s dream wedding cake was both classic and over-the-top at the same time. Adorned with fresh flowers and hand-painted rose gold decorations, the cake stood on a rhinestone-embellished stand that matched the sparkling rhinestones on the cake itself.

Adding their own unique touch to the cake, the couple steered away from the classic cake topper and instead asked for two rhinestone geckos to be incorporated into the decoration.

According to Joanie and Leigh’s Cakes, Burke and Lawrence wanted the cake flavors to be “fun, classic and delicious,” and definitely had to incorporate Burke’s favorite, confetti cake. With that in mind, the biggest tier was made with confetti cake, as well as their special take-home top layer.

The three middle tiers were each made from a different fun flavor: Marble swirl with chocolate chips, chocolate fudge and vanilla with berries and cream. The entire cake was then iced with a light and velvety vanilla buttercream.

After the reception, the guests headed to an after party for more dancing and live music from Angelo Pagan’s salsa band. There, they were presented with some Mexican-inspired post-dinners snacks, including churros, quesadillas and nachos.

“It was so cool to see my Pinterest wedding come true,” Burke said of the star-studded affair, which came together at the hands of celebrity wedding planner, Mindy Weiss. “Everything was perfect. My friends were telling me that it was one of the favorite weddings they’d ever attended.”