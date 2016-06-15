WATCH: Tour the Home Once Owned By Cher and Eddie Murphy

The home that superstar Cher lived in during the 1970s — and later sold to Eddie Murphy — is up for grabs for $85 million.

We can see why Cher, 70, and Murphy, 55, would be attracted to the estate. The compound spans across sixteen acres of land, and has miles of riding trails, deluxe stables and two horse rings.

Off the beaten path — and hidden behind a redwood gate — is the 20,000 square-foot main house, while the 7,000 square-foot guest house sits nearby. The guest house features all the amenities of a high-end hotel, including six baths, two full kitchens, and a spa with a Jacuzzi, dry sauna and salon sink.

And if that’s still not enough space for visitors, they can always crash in the treehouse that has a full bed and bath.

The real estate agent for the property, Aaron Kirman, who’s worked with celebs like Rihanna and Nicki Minaj, describes the listing as, “a true trophy property for any buyer.”