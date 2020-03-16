Chef Tom Colicchio Is Sharing His Best Tips for Novice Cooks Who Are Staying Home

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes ,PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

With the spread of COVID-19, it is recommended for everyone to stay at home to keep the virus from spreading further. While it’s easy to become overwhelmed during this time, it’s important to look at the positives — just think, right now is a great opportunity to master your home cooking skills.

Every home cook has to start somewhere, and it’s totally normal to have countless questions if you’re a beginner. Luckily, chef Tom Colicchio is using his Twitter page to give helpful cooking tips and answer any burning questions.

Colicchio tweeted early Monday morning “Ok, if you are not used to cooking for yourself and have questions ask away. For instance, I would cook vegetables now and freeze them for future use.” He continued on to create the hashtag #CookingInACrisis so everyone can pass around helpful tips.

Let’s use the hashtag cooking in a crisis #cookinginacrisis https://t.co/E6h5NSbY51 — Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) March 16, 2020

Here are some of his best tips and answers:

Homemade pizza dough will stay good for a year once frozen.

If you make a lot of salads — keep fresh lettuce heads whole until you use them. They will last about 10 days. When ready to use, only tear off the outside leaves first and rinse them with water before consuming.

Keep lettuce heads whole until needed they should keep for around 10 days, when ready to use, take only the outside leaves that you intend to use . let them sit in cool water for about 10 minutes https://t.co/YEjOtzufpX — Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) March 16, 2020

If you aren’t able to find frozen veggies at the grocery store, buy fresh ones then blanch them in lightly salted, boiling water for a few minutes. Run under cold water then store in sealable bags in the freezer.

Cot in to small even pieces Blanche in lightly salted boiling water until done run water under cold water. Store in plastic bags. https://t.co/bzD6s9rlIj — Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) March 16, 2020

To see more tips from chef Colicchio, follow him on twitter and check out the #CookingInACrisis hashtag for more ideas as they get added.