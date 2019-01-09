Top Chef's Richard Blais Shares Throwback Photo From When He was 60 Lbs. Heavier

Chef Richard Blais is opening up again about his dramatic weight loss.

On Tuesday, the Top Chef All-Stars champ shared a throwback photo on Instagram from when he was heavier.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Here I am many years ago plus 60 pounds at least from where I’m at today,” Blais captioned the photo. “I remember just waking up uncomfortable; all the time. Posting this today to inspire some resolutions to keep going, namely mine.”

Blais has previously talked to PEOPLE about his path to getting in shape while working in the culinary industry.

RELATED: Get Richard Blais’ Best Recipe for Feeding a Crowd on Game Day (or Any Day)

At 230 lbs., he said he had to shed some pounds once he met his future wife, ex-trainer Jazmin.

“To get the girl, I had to turn it around,” says the owner and chef of The Crack Shack, a chicken restaurant with five locations and a sixth on the way.

He attributes his weight loss to letting go of his late-night binges and going for runs in the morning.

RELATED VIDEO: Bizarre But Delicious: Richard Blais’ Yogurt & Cheese Apple Pie

“The same feeling I would get from eating a whole pizza and bottle of wine, I get from running now,” he said.

RELATED: Calling All Keto Fans! Costco and Aldi Are Selling Low-Carb Wraps Made Entirely Out of Cheese

Blais also switched up his diet and added more healthy choices.

“I eat more grains and quinoa now,” he said. “Having kids [daughters Riley and Embry] helps me maintain better eating habits too because we’re mindful of what they eat.”