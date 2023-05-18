Chef at L.A. Hotspot Accuses Her Husband of Domestic Violence and Killing Their Cats

"In the past, Will and I have had cats that mysteriously ended up dying," the chef at Horses, Elizabeth Johnson, alleges of her husband and co-owner in the restaurant

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 18, 2023 02:03 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 23, 2021: Chefs Liz Johnson and Will Aghajanian prep dishes before dinner service at Horses restaurant off Sunset Boulevard on December 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Photo: Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times/Getty

Elizabeth Johnson, the chef and owner of celebrity hot spot Horses, is accusing her husband, William Aghajanian, of domestic violence and animal abuse.

In November of 2022, Johnson filed for divorce from her husband, the co-owner in their restaurant, and she also requested a domestic violence restraining order. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Johnson alleges "a decade of emotional, sexual, and financial abuse," along with physical abuse against both herself and their pets. The Los Angeles Times was the first to report on the news.

"In the past, Will and I have had cats that mysteriously ended up dying, including one in 2017 who I took to a shelter when she became seriously wounded overnight," Johnson wrote in the filing. "The shelter told me she had been seriously abused, but Will denied it was him."

Horses restaurant Sunset Boulevard
Google Maps

In 2022, Johnson then recalled that the pair got another kitten that wouldn't go near her estranged husband after a couple days. She alleged that Aghajanian didn't like the new pet and said "we were going to feed him to the coyotes."

While Johnson was in the shower one day, she heard a "very loud yelp" and found the kitten with serious injuries — she said Aghajanian said their dog attacked it. Ultimately, Johnson claimed Aghajanian "forbade" her from taking the kitten to the vet.

"Several days later, I caught Will violently shaking the cat late at night, and he died the next day," she wrote. "Will put the dead cat in the trash and insisted on keeping the corpse in the house."

In the documents, Johnson said since she was a "victim of psychological and mental abuse," she initially believed her husband when he "denied killing these animals."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She added: "He would insist I was crazy for questioning him and tell me to keep quiet. I now realize Will was torturing and killing these animals."

Aghajanian denied the claims, calling them "false allegations," according to the L.A. Times.

"I love cats, mice. And every other animal under gods/allah whatever each religion calls him/her and have loved all animals since I was a child," Aghajanian told the outlet. "I have problems killing lobster, and usually try to do it in the most humane way possible."

PEOPLE reached out to Aghajanian's lawyers for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 23, 2021: Line cook Kristi Kutei makes a tomato vodka sauce in the open kitchen before dinner service at Horses restaurant off Sunset Boulevard on December 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times/Getty

Horses L.A. put out a statement on Instagram addressing the situation.

"William Aghajanian has been on a leave of absence from Horses as of November 2022, and since then has not been involved in the day-to-day operations of the restaurant," the statement read. "Under the guidance of Chef Liz, our incredible front and back of house teams are working to continuously make Horses what she had always intended it to be – a place of joy and celebration."

A source close to Horses confirmed to PEOPLE that Aghajanian is "not associated with the restaurant and hasn't been since [Johnson] filed the order."

"He seemed normal at work," the source added. "No one would have suspected it."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Reba Recipe
Get Reba McEntire's Twist on a BLT from Her Oklahoma Restaurant
Chef Robert Irvine (R) and wife Gail Kim attend "The Hundred-Foot Journey" New York premiere at the Ziegfeld Theater on August 4, 2014 in New York City.
Robert Irvine Says 'Every Day' with Wife of 11 Years Gail Is 'Special' Because He Travels '345 Days a Year'
British-South African restaurateur, chef, caterer, television presenter/broadcaster, businesswoman, journalist, cookery writer and novelist Prue Leith attends a photocall during the Edinburgh International Book Festival 2019 on August 10, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
'Great British Baking Show' Judge Prue Leith Details 'Secret' 13-Year Affair with First Husband 
4/17 Recipes Rollout
Maya Kaimal's Chicken Tikka Skewers Are a Simple Way to 'Introduce Indian Flavors' to Summer Barbecues
Hilary Duff BrÃ¼mate Travel Mug TOUT
Hilary Duff Can't Live Without This Leakproof Travel Mug That 'Fits in All' Her Cupholders
Bobby Flay Shares the Way He and Girlfriend Christina Pérez ‘Stay Connected’ Amid Busy Schedules
Bobby Flay Says Girlfriend Christina Pérez Is a 'Special Lady' and Talks Their 'Fun Summer' Plans (Exclusive) 
Khloe Kardashian Pantry
Khloé Kardashian Shares a Tour of Her Organized Pantry
Deven Grey
An Allegedly Abused Woman Who'd 'Had Enough' Killed Her Boyfriend: Was It Murder or Self-Defense?
Swimsuit 2023: Dominican Republic Martha Stewart Casa de Campo
Martha Stewart Says There's 'No Reason' for Her to Retire: 'Not What My Life Is About' (Exclusive)
4/17 Recipes Rollout
Chanie Apfelbaum's Meat Loaf-Stuffed Pitas Are a 'Kid-Friendly' Version of a Popular Street Food
Luciana Damon (L) and actor/director Matt Damon attend the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier on February 25, 2017 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Damon Enjoy an Italian Feast in Brooklyn
Brasserie B by Bobby Flay Dining Room; Chef Bobby Flay
Bobby Flay Gives a First Look at His New French Restaurant Brasserie B (Exclusive)
Mindy Kaling Vegetable Chopper Tout
Mindy Kaling Swears by This Kitchen Tool That Shoppers Say Cuts ‘Prep Time in Half’ — and It’s on Sale Today
Chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay attends the 13th annual Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appetit Grand Tasting event presented by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority at Caesars Palace on May 10, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Gordon Ramsay's 'Kitchen Nightmares' Will Return to Fox After Nearly a Decade Off the Air
Giada DeLaurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis Poses with Daughter Jade in Sweet Mother's Day Photo
Martha Stewart (L) and rapper Snoop Dogg attend the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg's Friendship Timeline