Justin Sutherland, host of TruTV's Fast Foodies, fell off his boat near the motor on July 3

Chef Justin Sutherland Shows His Face Scars After Boating Accident: 'Few More Surgeries to Go'

Chef Justin Sutherland is giving an update on his health following a boating accident earlier this month.

On Sunday, the restaurateur and Iron Chef shared an image of his healing face on Instagram after he fell off his boat near the motor on July 3.

"'The pain means you're alive. The scars mean you've survived.' A 'few' more surgeries to go…," Sutherland captioned a photo of his nose, cheek and eyelid which all sustained cuts in the accident.

After putting out an initial statement revealing the news, Sutherland's family organized a GoFundMe fundraising page, which shared more about the horrific incident.

According to the fundraiser description, the Minnesota native was the captain of the boat, and as he adjusted his captain hat, it blew off. When he tried to grab for it, the boat hit a wave and he fell off the boat, causing a series of injuries.

"He fell into the water near the motor, and the propeller did a number on his head and left arm. His arm is broken, but his grip remains strong and there appears to be no nerve damage," the GoFundMe page said. "His jaw is severely broken, but doctors are optimistic that with several more surgeries he will be grinning in no time."

Along with broken bones, Sutherland sustained several lacerations and is set to be in the hospital "for some time, having had many surgeries so far and facing many more to come."

According to the page, the online fundraiser was created to help raise money for the steep medical bills as Sutherland did not have healthcare coverage at the time of the accident. With a goal of $500,000, the GoFundMe has reached over $223,000 since it was posted on July 5.

"Money raised from this site will go to his medical bills, and his expenses while he is unable to work. The road to recovery is going to take some time, but you know, Justin loves a good journey," the page read. "It is going to take a supreme effort, but this is a man who DOES NOT STOP."

Sutherland competed on season 16 of Top Chef and is the winner of Iron Chef America. He is currently the host of TruTV's Fast Foodies, and will appear as a judge on Food Network's Kitchen Crash — where professional chefs surprise members at an "unsuspecting local neighborhood block party" with a cook-off. The show premieres on July 12.

In May, Sutherland's culinary enterprise expanded outside of the Twin Cities, when he opened Big E's in downtown Portland. He is expected to open his new restaurant Northern Soul in Minneapolis later this month.

Sutherland continues to operate multiple restaurants, including the Handsome Hog, Obachan Noodles and Chicken, Chickpea Hummus Bar, Pearl and Thief, the Gnome, Side Chick, and Woodfired Cantina.