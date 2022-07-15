Justin Sutherland Forgoes Feeding Tube After Accident, Needs to Eat 2500 Calories in Liquid Form

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Chef Justin Sutherland fell off his boat near the motor on July 3

Chef Justin Sutherland, host of “Taste the Culture” and co host of truTV’s“Fast Foodies" poses for a photo as truTV presents: "Taste The Culture" screening and cooking demo by Fast Foodies host Justin Sutherland at The WarnerMedia House during SXSW on March 13, 2022 in Austin, Texas.

Chef Justin Sutherland is sharing an update on his recovery following a boat accident earlier this month.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the restaurateur and Iron Chef revealed that there were "some last minute changes" to his surgery plan after he fell off his boat near the motor on July 3.

"Although my jaw will be wired shut for 6 weeks I have decided to forgo the previously recommended feeding tube," Sutherland explained. "I am confident I can get the necessary 2500 calories and 160 grams of protein for recovery a day in liquid form."

He continued, "You know me I'm always up for a challenge and love to prove people wrong."

The Top Chef alum added that he planned to reach out to "the chef, nutritionist, and home cook community for some nutrient rich and delicious liquid meal options."

The Fast Foodies host said he met with his medical team and would be having surgery soon.

He concluded the social media post, writing, "Thank you in advance and stay tuned for information on how you can help me heal, recover, and beat the system."

On Sunday, Sutherland shared an image of the facial injuries he sustained in the accident on Instagram.

"'The pain means you're alive. The scars mean you've survived.' A 'few' more surgeries to go…," Sutherland captioned a photo of his nose, cheek and eyelid.

After putting out an initial statement revealing the accident, Sutherland's family organized a GoFundMe fundraising page, which shared more about the horrific incident.

According to the fundraiser description, the Minnesota native was the captain of the boat, and as he adjusted his captain hat, it blew off. When he tried to grab for it, the boat hit a wave and he fell off the boat, causing a series of injuries.

"He fell into the water near the motor, and the propeller did a number on his head and left arm. His arm is broken, but his grip remains strong and there appears to be no nerve damage," the GoFundMe page said. "His jaw is severely broken, but doctors are optimistic that with several more surgeries he will be grinning in no time."

Along with broken bones, Sutherland sustained several lacerations and is set to be in the hospital "for some time, having had many surgeries so far and facing many more to come."

According to the page, the online fundraiser was created to help raise money for the steep medical bills as Sutherland did not have healthcare coverage at the time of the accident. With a goal of $500,000, the GoFundMe has reached over $223,000 since it was posted on July 5.

Sutherland competed on season 16 of Top Chef and is the winner of Iron Chef America. He is currently the host of TruTV's Fast Foodies, and appears as a judge on Food Network's Kitchen Crash — where professional chefs surprise members at an "unsuspecting local neighborhood block party" with a cook-off. The show premiered on July 12.

In May, Sutherland's culinary enterprise expanded outside of the Twin Cities, when he opened Big E's in downtown Portland. He is expected to open his new restaurant Northern Soul in Minneapolis later this month.

Sutherland continues to operate multiple restaurants, including the Handsome Hog, Obachan Noodles and Chicken, Chickpea Hummus Bar, Pearl and Thief, the Gnome, Side Chick, and Woodfired Cantina.