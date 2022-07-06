Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A GoFundMe page for Justin Sutherland's medical bills has raised over $64,000 in less than 24 hours

Chef Justin Sutherland Fell Off His Boat Near the Motor and Suffered Injuries to Head, Jaw, and Arm

Chef Justin Sutherland, host of “Taste the Culture” and co host of truTV’s“Fast Foodies" poses for a photo as truTV presents: "Taste The Culture" screening and cooking demo by Fast Foodies host Justin Sutherland at The WarnerMedia House during SXSW on March 13, 2022 in Austin, Texas.

Chef Justin Sutherland's loved ones have revealed the extent of his injuries following a boating accident.

On July 3, the Minnesota native, who competed on season 16 of Top Chef and is the winner of Iron Chef America, got into a boating accident, a representative for Sutherland confirmed with PEOPLE.

Sutherland's family organized a GoFundMe fundraising page, which shared more about the horrific incident. According to the fundraiser description, Sutherland was the captain of the boat, and as he adjusted his captain hat, it blew off. When he tried to grab for it, the boat hit a wave and he fell off the boat, causing a series of injuries.

"He fell into the water near the motor, and the propeller did a number on his head and left arm. His arm is broken, but his grip remains strong and there appears to be no nerve damage," the GoFundMe page said. "His jaw is severely broken, but doctors are optimistic that with several more surgeries he will be grinning in no time."

Along with broken bones, Sutherland sustained several lacerations and is set to be in the hospital "for some time, having had many surgeries so far and facing many more to come."

The online fundraiser is meant to raise money for steep medical bills as the Minnesota chef did not have healthcare coverage at the time of the accident, according to the page. With a goal of $500,000, the GoFundMe has reached over $64,000 in just 14 hours since it was posted on Tuesday.

"Money raised from this site will go to his medical bills, and his expenses while he is unable to work. The road to recovery is going to take some time, but you know, Justin loves a good journey," the page read. "It is going to take a supreme effort, but this is a man who DOES NOT STOP."

Celebrity chefs have also donated in support, including Guy Fieri and Andrew Zimmern.

Additionally, chef Brian Ingram is hosting a "day of Hope" on Thursday at his Minnesota restaurant, Hope Breakfast. According to his Facebook post, 100% of their daily sales will go towards Sutherland's medical funds.

The news broke of the boating accident on July 3 via Sutherland's Instagram. "He is recovering and in good spirits," read the statement, which was posted on his feed Monday.

"He will be off the radar for a little bit while he makes a full recovery," continued the message. "At this time his family asks for privacy, but please send him positive thoughts and prayers."

He is currently the host of TruTV's Fast Foodies, and will appear as a judge on Food Network's Kitchen Crash — where professional chefs surprise members at an "unsuspecting local neighborhood block party" with a cook-off. The show premieres on July 12.

In May, Sutherland's culinary enterprise expanded outside of the Twin Cities, when he opened Big E's in downtown Portland. He is expected to open his new restaurant Northern Soul in Minneapolis later this month.

Sutherland continues to operate multiple restaurants, including the Handsome Hog, Obachan Noodles and Chicken, Chickpea Hummus Bar, Pearl and Thief, the Gnome, Side Chick, and Woodfired Cantina.