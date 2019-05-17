There are so many reasons to make fish part of your weekly diet: It’s healthy, it cooks up in minutes for busy weeknights, and, similarly to chicken, there are so many versatile ways you can prepare it so you’ll never get bored.

And yet, unlike chicken, so many home cooks are intimidated by fish—and that’s where Josh Capon steps in. The chef of Lure Fishbar, a rare longstanding gem in New York City that spurred an additional location at the luxe Loews Miami Beach Hotel, is ironically best known for his world-famous burger (which has won Rachael Ray’s Burger Bash six times and, yes, we have the recipe), but it’s his skills with seafood that have kept guests coming back since 2004.

If you can’t get to his restaurants immediately (though we recommend you do), Capon shares three healthy, simple methods for cooking fish below. They are so foolproof, they don’t even require a recipe! However, if you’re one of those people that desperately needs precise measurements (we see you), scroll down for his fantastic step-by-step guide for grilled whole dorade.

Grilling

Make sure your grill is super hot and clean! After cleaning it with a grill brush, wipe down the grill with a towel that has some olive oil on it to create a nonstick surface.

Always make sure your fish is dry. Wrapping the fish in paper towels helps.

Before cooking the fish, season it with salt and pepper and rub both sides with olive oil.

Once placed skin-side down on the hot, clean, oiled grill…let the fish sit. Don’t play with it or try to move it. The skin will naturally release from the grill once it gets crispy.

Grill a few half lemons to serve with the fish. They caramelize and sweeten up on the grill, adding great flavor when squeezed over the fish. The lemons also add to the overall presentation of the dish.

Broiling

Another super easy way to cook fish at home is to broil it in the oven, using high heat from above.

For this, you can season a few snapper fillets (or your fish of choice) with salt, pepper and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Place the fillets on a half sheet pan and season them with salt and pepper. Top with cherry tomatoes, sliced lemons, red onions, a splash of white wine and fresh herbs and toss under a preheated broiler until they’re just cooked through.

As the fish broils, the herbs and vegetables create a nice sauce that can be served with the fish!

Steaming

Finally, steaming is another easy, healthy and delicious way to prepare fish at home.

Simply put your seasoned filets in a cooking dish a few inches deep. Add some white wine, olive oil, herbs, pitted olives, cherry tomatoes and bay leaves. Cover with aluminum foil and bake in a 375-degree oven until the fish is firm—4 to 6-oz. fillets should take about 15 minutes.

The cooking liquid becomes the sauce to serve with the fish along with some couscous, rice or vegetables.

Josh Capon’s Olive Oil and Herb-Marinated Dorade with Agrodulce Vinaigrette

2 ½ cups olive oil, divided

4 tbsp. mint, chopped

4 tbsp. basil, chopped

4 tbsp. dill, chopped

4 tbsp. chives, chopped

3 dried red Thai chiles, or any small dried chiles (can substitute 1 tsp. crushed red pepper)

1 ½ tsp. kosher salt, divided

1 whole dorade, cleaned, or 2 large fillets (can substitute any mild white fish)

6 tbsp. minced shallots

4 tbsp. white balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp. chopped thyme

1 tsp. sugar

1 oz. diced preserved lemon (or 2 tbsp. lemon zest)

1. Preheat a grill or grill pan over high heat. In a bowl, whisk together 2 cups olive oil, mint, basil, dill, chives, chiles, and 1 tsp. salt.

2. Rub the marinade liberally all over fish and inside the cavity.

3. Place fish on grill and cook until just cooked through, about 10 minutes per side.

4. Make the vinaigrette: Whisk together remaining ½ cup olive oil, ½ tsp. salt, shallots, vinegar, thyme, sugar, and preserved lemon or zest.

5. Remove fish to a platter and serve topped with vinaigrette.

