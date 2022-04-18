Russian Missile Strikes, Destroys Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen Hub in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Four staff were wounded in the attack that destroyed Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen Hub in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday

Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen hub in Kharkiv, Ukraine, has been destroyed by a missile amid the country's ongoing Russian invasion.

In a video posted to Twitter on Saturday, WCK's CEO Nate Mook shared footage of the aftermath and the "tremendous amounts of damage," saying that four staff members were injured.

"Just a tremendous amount of carnage left behind for no reason," Mook added. "In this area, there are offices, there are residences. People live here, people work here, people cook here and that's it ... absolutely horrific brutality."

Sharing that the affected staff members are at the hospital, Mook said, "Nobody was killed in the restaurant, but we are told that one person was killed in this strike."

Andrés, 52, wrote in a retweet of the video, "Food heroes them all! Relief that so far that just were 4 wounded ... praying for them! @WCKitchen #ChefsForUkraine we are #FoodFighters but the Russian attacks must stop against civilian buildings and markets and churches and schools etc."

Mook shared an update on Sunday, saying "the restaurant team is moving all food products & non-damaged equipment to another kitchen location in Kharkiv. The injured staff are doing well — and all the team here wants to continue cooking."

"To everyone caring and sending good wishes to the team in Kharkiv, thank you, the injured are fine, and everyone is ready and willing to start cooking in another location," Andrés said in a retweet of the latter post. "#FoodFighters@WCKitchen All our friends are TRUE heroes! Many ways to fight, we do it with food! 👊🥘"

The attack comes almost two months after Andrés announced that his nonprofit organization, WCK, would be at the Ukraine-Poland border "delivering meals" in an effort to aid to the people of Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades. Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Millions of Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations has said.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."