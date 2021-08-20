José Andrés and his nonprofit, World Central Kitchen, work to feed thousands of injured and displaced Haitian people after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck on Aug. 14

Chef José Andrés Supplies Food to Earthquake Victims in Haiti: Here's How You Can Help

A photo shows damaged buildings as people inspect after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the country on August 14, 2021, in Jeremie, Haiti. The earthquake's epicenter was 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud, with a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

Following the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on Aug. 14, the number of dead, injured and missing people continues to rise. Fortunately, organizations such as Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen are stepping up to feed the country's devastated communities.

Andrés founded World Central Kitchen in 2010 with a mission to "heal [with food] in times of crisis and beyond." Within 24 hours of the earthquake, World Central Kitchen's culinary school in Haiti's capital and most populous city, Port-au-Prince, immediately cooked and distributed sandwiches, salads and pastries to citizens, first responders and airport security.

Shortly after, World Central Kitchen staff in the U.S. flew to Haiti with additional supplies to prepare hot meals made with locally sourced ingredients. Now the organization is spreading its reach even further to several locations that have been heavily impacted by the earthquake.

While his team works to provide food for the Haitian people, the celebrity chef, 52, is vocally supporting efforts from home while recovering from coronavirus. Andrés shared plans to eventually join his team in Haiti while advocating for both the country and COVID-19 vaccinations on his social media.

"I'm recovering from COVID, which thankfully was mild because I'm vaccinated. Please, get your vaccine when you can, wear your mask...don't let your guard down. Together we will beat this! I'll be joining @WCKitchen in Haiti soon," Andrés tweeted Wednesday, adding a video of himself speaking about his recovery.

In addition, Andrés has been retweeting World Central Kitchen's tweets while the organization continues to update followers on their food deliveries and hot meal locations.

Last weekend's earthquake killed at least 2,189 people and injured more than 12,000 citizens, according to NBC News. The natural disaster devastated the Haitian community, who are currently experiencing political unrest following their president's assassination, as well as public health instability with the rise of coronavirus cases.