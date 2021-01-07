Chef José Andrés Delivers Pizzas to National Guard, Police After U.S. Capitol Riots

"In a very strange and complicated night, we can make sure that those young men and women, often forgotten, can be taken care of," said José Andrés

José Andrés is once again keeping people fed during a crisis.

The chef, 51, shared a video to his Twitter feed on Wednesday night that showed him in Bethesda, Maryland, gearing up to deliver a late-night dinner to those who were enforcing the curfew on the streets of Washington, D.C., following the riots at the U.S. Capitol earlier that day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Andrés told the camera that he and his daughter Ines were "picking up pizzas and delivering them" to the National Guard and police, who were "making sure everything is safe downtown" in Washington, D.C.

"As you know, [there's] a curfew so there's no food, there's no restaurants open," he continued, in part. "In a very strange and complicated night, we can make sure that those young men and women, often forgotten, can be taken care of."

Andrés captioned the video, "Hi everybody ... what can I say ... today was a tragic day for America. I'm here in Bethesda, picking up 120 pizzas to bring to downtown DC to the heroic women & men keeping our city safe tonight. I'm meeting my @WCKitchen team which is also bringing our kitchen truck to support ... "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The chef gave an update at 1 a.m. ET, saying they were now using the kitchen of his famed D.C. restaurant Jaleo to dish out more food like hot stews and egg sandwiches.

"I know it's a lot of controversies and everything, but we feed people," Andrés said in the video. "We feed anybody and everybody, and we activate when there is need."

Through his organization World Central Kitchen, Andrés previously provided meals to Black Lives Matter demonstrators over the summer, and has often activated during natural disasters like the California wildfires, Hurricane Maria, and during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In the violent bombardment of the Capitol, at least one woman was fatally shot and three others were left dead after suffering from "medical emergencies," Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J. Contee III said in a press conference late Wednesday night.

Chief Contee went on to say that more than 50 people were arrested and "at least 14 MPD officers have sustained injuries during the demonstrations," with one having "suffered serious injuries after he was pulled into a crowd and assaulted."

"He is currently hospitalized and undergoing testing for treatment for his injuries," he added. "One officer received significant facial injuries from being struck by a projectile and is also hospitalized. The additional injuries are not as serious in nature, but are nonetheless concerning."

Image zoom Members of the National Guard are deployed outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021

RELATED VIDEO: Pro-Trump Rioters Storm U.S. Capitol, Forcing Evacuation of Lawmakers