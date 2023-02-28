Chef Featured on Gordon Ramsay's '24 Hours To Hell & Back' Left Homeless by Failed Restaurant

Clive Jackson appeared in the first season of 24 Hours To Hell & Back and received expert advice from Gordon Ramsay on how to revamp his Los Angeles restaurant The Brownstone Bistro

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on February 28, 2023 01:30 PM
Photo: Gofundme

A Los Angeles-based chef featured in Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours To Hell & Back is going through some tough times.

Clive Jackson, whose restaurant The Brownstone Bistro was featured in the show's first season in 2018, lost his restaurant a few months after his episode aired. Sadly, this setback also led to Jackson losing his home, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his friend Lizzy Calhoun to provide some much-needed support.

In the show, Jackson, whose restaurant specialized in Caribbean-inspired soul food, had been struggling to attract customers and called on Ramsay, 56, to help him turn things around.

During the episode, which originally aired on FOX, Jackson told Ramsay that he threw himself into restaurant work after the murder of his son Clive Jr., but had not been able to bring enough customers through the doors to make it a success.

Unsatisfied with the condition of the restaurant and its employees' work ethic, Ramsay helped Jackson revamp his restaurant with new furnishings and a fresh new menu. He also helped to revitalize the staff, bringing them together as a team to help keep the restaurant afloat.

Unfortunately, Ramsay's expert advice wasn't enough, and Jackson became unemployed in 2019. He then moved around different friends' homes before ending up homeless on Skid Row last Spring, per the GoFundMe.

In a further turn, the recent torrential rains in Los Angeles collapsed his makeshift tent on 6th Street. It was at this point that Calhoun found him "soaked & shivering" without a coat and set him up at a motel in Highland Park for $92 per night.

"When I met him, he was bright eyed, energetic & hopeful about finding work," Calhoun posted on the GoFundMe page. "The shelter system & SROs were terrifying experiences for such a trusting gentle man. And it's next to impossible to find work when you don't have access to stable housing,"

"I will not have it on my conscience if he freezes to death in a city with exponential wealth & inadequate resources," she added.

"This is a life or death situation for many with temperatures dipping into the 30s. But Clive is safe & warm tonight. Please DONATE if you'd like to help him stay in the motel for the foreseeable future. Or if you'd like to buy him clothes, supplies, a meal, anything… We'll make sure he gets it.❤️"

At time of publishing, the GoFundMe page had raised over $32,000 — just short of its $40,000 goal.

