New Series The Lost Kitchen Shows a Chef's Journey to 'Completely Reimagine' Restaurant amid Pandemic

Chef Erin French has a lot on her plate in season 1 of The Lost Kitchen.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip from the series, which is a new addition to Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network, French is tasked with reinventing her world-renowned restaurant in Freedom, Maine when the coronavirus pandemic forced many eateries to rethink their dining experiences.

The six-episode series — which is streaming now on discovery+ — documents French and her entire staff as they figure out new ways to tackle the unexpected challenges of the pandemic.

The clip begins with footage of the newly set up outdoor dining area at The Lost Kitchen as the staff prepares for their first meal with guests.

"It's the first lunch and we're trying something new, so of course it does feel hectic," French says. "It's like the first day of opening your restaurant for the very first time, all over again."

The acclaimed chef explains that the staff tried to "create a totally outdoor eating experience for people" to stay safe amid the pandemic.

Image zoom Credit: magnolia

"We've had to completely reimagine the entire property," she says. "We're so used to being in this open kitchen, but right now it's just too far from the outdoor space."

As the main kitchen at Lost Kitchen is set up at the very back of the building, which is too far from the outdoor dining area, French says the restaurant took over the the upper floor of the mill.

With the smaller space, French says the restaurant is "pretty limited on what we can do."

"This is an elementary school kitchen. We know we're not in this big fancy kitchen space, but I didn't come from that," she explains. "I started cooking on a four-burner electric stove in my apartment 10 years ago. So here I am again. We're gonna do it, we're gonna make it work."

In the sneak peek, the chef also gives a behind-the-scenes look at one of her favorite meals to cook: fried chicken.

"It's a dish that I love so much and it's so simple that it's something that I never felt like I could really service it for dinner at the Lost Kitchen because we've become known as this 'coming for the best meal of your life,'" she explains.

"But now, fancy food is not what people are craving. They want something that's going to comfort them and make them feel good," French adds.

The premiere episodes from 10 new shows from the Magnolia Network are also available on Discovery's new streaming service.

Those shows include Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Family Dinner, The Fieldhouse, First Time Fixer, Home on the Road with Johnnyswim, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Super Dad, Point of View, Self Employed and Growing Floret.

Season 1 of The Lost Kitchen is streaming now on discovery+.