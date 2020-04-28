Chef Duff Goldman Is Releasing His First-Ever Cookbook for Kids

Image zoom Ben Hider/Getty; Harper Collins

Looking to teach your kids how to cook? You’re Duff-initely going to want to keep reading.

Food Network star Duff Goldman is working on a second cookbook, and this time it’s tailor-made for children, he announced to PEOPLE exclusively. The chef’s latest title, Super Good: Baking for Kids, is set to hit shelves in September 2020, and will teach promising young bakers how to make fun and delicious creations that will amaze parents, friends, and kids alike.

In an exclusive sneak peek of the cover, Goldman can be seen holding a whisk, and surrounded by various treats including dessert pizza with toasted marshmallows, a chocolate frosted donut with rainbow sprinkles, and a slice of cheesecake with cherry compote on top.

The new cookbook will showcase more than 35 of his “gooiest, chewiest, easiest-to-follow” recipes yet. It will also feature kid-friendly step-by-step instructions, helpful kitchen-safety tips, and sidebars filled with everything from surprising facts about unicorns to the best places to eat in New York City.

Though the Buddy vs. Duff star and his wife Johnna Colbry are not parents yet, Goldman has plenty of experiencing cooking with kids as a host on Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship.

“I’m constantly inspired and amazed by what kids are able to do in the kitchen, so I’m super excited to be releasing my first cookbook for kids,” says Goldman in a press release. “My goal with this book is for kids to have fun creating delicious desserts that the whole family will love and empowering young bakers to release their inner artists in the kitchen!”

By the time Super Good is released, it will be nearly five years since the pastry chef came out with his first cookbook, Duff Bakes: Think and Bake Like a Pro at Home, and more than ten since he published Ace of Cakes: Inside the World of Charm City Cakes, which became a New York Times bestseller.

“Duff Goldman has the unique ability to make the impossible possible,” says HarperCollins Children’s Books Executive Editor David Linker. “His cookies, cupcakes, pies, brownies, bear claws…they all seem too good for a beginning baker to be able to make. And yet Duff’s found a way to bring his unique style into recipes that will make any kid an all-star chef.”

Super Good: Baking for Kids will be released on Sept. 29, and is available for pre-order now.