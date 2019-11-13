Chef David Chang Is Releasing a Memoir Detailing His Struggle with Depression

Image zoom Netflix

David Chang, restaurateur and TV host, is cooking up his most intimate project yet.

The star of Netflix’s Ugly Delicious and his latest show, Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, will release a “deeply personal memoir,” a representative for publishing house Clarkson Potter tells PEOPLE exclusively in a release. The title, Eat a Peach, will be released on April 21, 2020.

Chang will open up about his lifelong struggle with depression, and the challenges he faced as he was building his Momofuku restaurant empire in New York City.

“The son of Korean immigrants, Chang will weave memories of his childhood in a devoutly religious home through his troubled path to fame and fatherhood,” says the release.

Mental health is a subject Chang has not shied away from in the past. Shortly after the suicide of his friend Anthony Bourdain, the chef released an episode of his podcast, The Dave Chang Show, where he discussed what it took to manage his own depression.

“Before I even got help [I was struggling for] two years, three years,” said Chang, who revealed he’s since been working with the same psychiatrist for 15 years.

“I believe that depression affects Koreans a lot,” he added. “It’s something that, in the past, particularly in an Asian household, the idea that you could get help for this, was insane.”

In the podcast episode, he sites feelings of paranoia and self-doubt, and his new memoir will pull back the curtain even further on those issues — and what’s aided the new father to son, Hugo, in his journey to becoming a “better human, for himself and others.”

Eat a Peach is available for preorder now.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.