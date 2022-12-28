Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price Talk Holiday Hosting and Why They 'Don't Get Invited Anywhere'

If you're looking for chef Curtis Stone and his wife Lindsay Price-Stone during a holiday, there's a good chance they're home.

"The truth is we don't ever really get invited anywhere because nobody wants to cook for a Michelin-star chef," Lindsay tells PEOPLE with a laugh. "So we're like, 'Well, let's just do it ourselves.' And we really ended up enjoying it because it's something that we do together happily and I think well."

So as "an extension of what we do in our regular life," the coupled teamed up on their show, In the Spirit with Lindsay & Curtis.

The Australian celebrity chef — who owns Los Angeles restaurants Maude and Gwen — and the Splitting Up Together actress share stories about holiday traditions and tips for festive celebrations with guests on their six-episode QVC+ and HSN+ series, which first aired Nov. 11.

Each 30-minute episode focuses on one holiday and features a new pal. The series breaks down into Thanksgiving with Sheryl Underwood, Hanukkah with Phil Rosenthal, Christmas Eve with Jenna Fischer, Christmas with Joel McHale, New Year's Eve with Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth and New Year's Day with Kelly Hu.

Each friend brings new perspectives to the Stones, who are already experts at hosting but are looking to their friends for new ideas and inspiration.

Fischer told Curtis about her family's routine to travel to her uncle's house in Ohio for Christmas when she was a kid. Every year, they would eat the same "melted cheese sausage balls" but Fischer admitted that they "weren't very good" — so Curtis elevated it.

"We tried to do something in that spirit but a little different," he says. "I introduced her to a thing called raclette, which is that whole half wheel of cheese that you put a torch over and then you scrape it down and eat it with other delicious things."

In another episode, Curtis helped recreate a memory from Beverly Hills, 90210, which his wife, Spelling and Garth all worked together on.

"They were really fun to have because we sort of got to go back into this time when we were all on the scene," Lindsay says of having Spelling and Garth for the New Year's Eve episode. "We got to relive our days at Trader Vic's dancing on tables and it was really, really fun."

Spelling wanted to create Jello shots, so Curtis made them with champagne and real gold leaf. "There are just really fun little ways to take the memory and turn it into something current," says Lindsay.

The pair describe these adaptations as "paying homage" to their friends but they stuck more closely to the original memories for some guests, like recreating Underwood's practice of helping her "aunties" in the kitchen.

The Talk co-host told Lindsay that when her family members would cook for the holidays they would all wear aprons and fill the pockets with candy. So, Lindsay got vintage aprons for them all to wear and filled the pockets with candy.

"When everyone started to tell their stories and just freely talk about what their memories were, these beautiful things would come out," says Lindsay. "And it opens up this really fun conversation of the things that we would have in common and things that were so different."

Stone and Price dated for three years before getting engaged in 2012 and went on to tie the knot the following year. They share two kids, Emerson, 8, and Hudson, 11.

All episodes of In the Spirit with Lindsay & Curtis are available to stream on plus.qvc.com.