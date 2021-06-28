"Everyday I wake up next to this natural beauty," Curtis Stone wrote alongside a sweet photo with wife Lindsay Price

Chef Curtis Stone Gushes Over Wife Lindsay Price in Adorable Instagram: 'Most Beautiful Woman on the Planet'

Curtis Stone has nothing but wonderful things to say about wife Lindsay Price!

The Australian celebrity chef - who owns L.A. restaurants Maude and Gwen - started off the week by sharing a sweet tribute to the Splitting Up Together actress.

"Everyday I wake up next to this natural beauty not a stick of make up," he captioned a shot of the pair cozying up together.

Stone, 45, went on to lovingly call Price "the most beautiful woman on the planet."

"YOU are a natural beauty!" added the actress, 44, before going on to make a steamy statement of her own. "Also, I lied. The white linen pants you are wearing right now may be a tiny bit see through."

Their public display of affection on social media caught the eye of pal Vanessa Lachey who wrote in the comments section, "Love & miss you BOTH!"

Stone recently opened up to PEOPLE about how much life has changed over the past year.

"I miss travel so much. You don't realize how much you're going to miss something until it's too late. For the last 12 months, I've been on a plane once - and I'm normally on one every couple of weeks," said the Field Trip with Curtis Stone.

"Down in Australia, we just can't wait to open our borders and welcome everyone with open arms again," he added.

Although so much about his life has changed during the pandemic, getting to spend more time with his family has been "really fun."

"They love it! I'm not sure if my wife loves it as much as my kids do, but that's all right," he joked. "She sends me off to work sometimes and that's cool. The kids love me being home."

