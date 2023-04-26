Chef Anne Burrell and Husband Stuart Claxton Talk 'Wonderful' Married Life: 'A Whole Adventure' (Exclusive)

Married life for Anne Burrell and her husband Stuart Claxton has been nothing short of sweet.

The 53-year-old Food Network star and Claxton — who tied the knot in Oct. 2021 — spoke to PEOPLE about their love story at City Harvest's 40th Anniversary Gala on Tuesday night.

"I have to say, I love being married. We're together all the time because Stuart works from home. It's the being together all the time, but it's also the adventure together," says Burrell.

Part of that adventure was living together for the first time after their wedding.

"It's been wonderful, to say the least," Claxton, 51, tells PEOPLE. "Anne and I hadn't lived together before we moved in and got married, so it's been a whole adventure, but very lovely at the same time."

Burrell and Claxton, who works in ad sales marketing, renovated an apartment in Brooklyn together and have been slowly getting settled.

"We've been getting the marital home set up. And it's just been so fun to see that all come together," adds Burrell.

"We're still very much in love," Claxton says. "Oh, thank God for that," quips Burrell.

Attending the City Harvest event arm in arm with her husband, Burrell recognizes the importance of an event like this one, which raises money to feed New Yorkers who are experiencing food insecurity.

"A night like tonight means so much for so many people, especially at a time right now in this political climate where people are endangered of losing benefits," she says. "Things like this are invaluable and just the thought of food being taken away from people who are already food-challenged makes me want to come out here even stronger."

Burrell and Claxton met in 2018 on the dating app Bumble and got engaged in April 2020 while quarantining with the celebrity chef's family in her hometown of Cazenovia, N.Y.

Over a year later in Oct. 2021, the pair tied the knot in Cazenovia at the Windridge Estates Redbarn 20 in front of star friends, including stars Alex Guarnaschelli, Marc Murphy, Jeff Mauro and Jenni "J Woww" Farley.

The pair has plenty they're looking forward to in the future of their marriage. "Many more good meals, many more karaoke evenings, and many more wonderful times together," Claxton tells PEOPLE.

"I'm looking forward to taking a trip — just the two of us," Burrell adds. "Right, that too," says Claxton.