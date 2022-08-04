Chef Akira Back Dishes on the 'Super Advanced' Entrée Elon Musk Orders at His Restaurant

Chef Akira Back loves to put a spin on his Asian-fusion dishes for all the famous faces who walk through his restaurant's doors, but Elon Musk in particular has an order to match his eccentric personality.

"When people visit my restaurants around the world it is very exciting," Back shares with PEOPLE exclusively from his Yellowtail restaurant in Las Vegas. "There is no better pleasure than seeing the people's faces enjoying my food."

Back is known for his tuna pizza, a tortilla topped with mayo, fresh herbs, and raw tuna. The Tesla creator loves to dine on that to start but then brings out his inner carnivore when visiting Back's ABSteak in Beverly Hills.

"Elon Musk really likes our Ssamjang dry-aged beef," says Back. "Ssamjang is a fermented Korean miso and a little bit of gochujang, but we dry-age it. So, he likes that one a lot. I would say that's an original that nobody has in any other restaurant yet. It's like Tesla, super advanced."

The dish is so advanced for peoples' palates that the chef hasn't seen anyone outside of the culinary community consume it.

"It sounds weird, not too many people order it," the former professional snowboarder shares. "Honestly, only chefs order it, but he orders it. He and his son just gulped it."

With clientele such as Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift, Nick Jonas and other A-listers, privacy and friendship is important to the Michelin-starred chef.

"They just like my food," laughs Back. "And we become friends later."

Back is constantly traveling around the world to check up on all of his 20 restaurants. Next up is London where he'll take over the entire food and beverage program at the brand-new Mandarin Oriental, including two namesake restaurants and a lounge.

"I want to challenge myself a different way," the Iron Chef America alum says. "I've been talking about London almost 15 years ago and now it's happening. It's pretty cool."