Chef Akira Back Dishes on the 'Super Advanced' Entrée Elon Musk Orders at His Restaurant

The Michelin-starred chef calls the food he creates for the Tesla CEO "pretty unique"

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2022 04:52 PM
Elon Musk, Akira Back
Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty; Greg Samborski Photographer Seoul

Chef Akira Back loves to put a spin on his Asian-fusion dishes for all the famous faces who walk through his restaurant's doors, but Elon Musk in particular has an order to match his eccentric personality.

"When people visit my restaurants around the world it is very exciting," Back shares with PEOPLE exclusively from his Yellowtail restaurant in Las Vegas. "There is no better pleasure than seeing the people's faces enjoying my food."

Back is known for his tuna pizza, a tortilla topped with mayo, fresh herbs, and raw tuna. The Tesla creator loves to dine on that to start but then brings out his inner carnivore when visiting Back's ABSteak in Beverly Hills.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Akira Back, Elon Musk personal chef
Greg Samborski Photographer Seoul

"Elon Musk really likes our Ssamjang dry-aged beef," says Back. "Ssamjang is a fermented Korean miso and a little bit of gochujang, but we dry-age it. So, he likes that one a lot. I would say that's an original that nobody has in any other restaurant yet. It's like Tesla, super advanced."

The dish is so advanced for peoples' palates that the chef hasn't seen anyone outside of the culinary community consume it.

"It sounds weird, not too many people order it," the former professional snowboarder shares. "Honestly, only chefs order it, but he orders it. He and his son just gulped it."

Akira Back, Elon Musk personal chef
Greg Samborski Photographer Seoul

With clientele such as Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift, Nick Jonas and other A-listers, privacy and friendship is important to the Michelin-starred chef.

"They just like my food," laughs Back. "And we become friends later."

Back is constantly traveling around the world to check up on all of his 20 restaurants. Next up is London where he'll take over the entire food and beverage program at the brand-new Mandarin Oriental, including two namesake restaurants and a lounge.

"I want to challenge myself a different way," the Iron Chef America alum says. "I've been talking about London almost 15 years ago and now it's happening. It's pretty cool."

Related Articles
Lupita Nyong'o at True Chesapeake Oyster Co.
Hot Spots! All the Restaurants Where the Stars Are Eating
Top Chef Contestants
'Top Chef' Houston: Meet the Chefs Competing on the New Season of Bravo's Food Series
MASTERCHEF JUNIOR
Aarón Sánchez Says He's 'Amazed' by the Talent on 'MasterChef Junior' : 'So Much Potential'
Cheesecake factory new flavor
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
AAPI Brands To Support
AAPI Month: Asian-Owned Brands to Support Now and Always
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Compliments Food and Bathroom Lighting in L.A. Restaurant — Plus More Celeb Restaurant Sightings
healthy meal delivery
13 Editor-Loved Healthy Meal Delivery Services Worth Trying in 2022
Stanley Tucci/ Joey Skladany
I Tried All of Stanley Tucci's Favorite Pastas in Rome — Here's Which One Came Out on Top
food faves 2021 gallery
See PEOPLE's 50 Food Faves of 2021: Rachael Ray, All-Star Recipes, Top Celebrity Liquors, Best Snacks & More!
Eminem serves Mom's Spaghetti and takes a selfie with a fan on the opening night of his restaurant "Mom's Spaghetti" on September 29, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan
27 Celebrity-Owned Restaurants and Bars
chasing paper wallpaper collection
Launches We Love! Chasing Paper's Enneagram-Inspired Wallpaper, Plus More New Home Products
tiktok-chefs
All of the TikTok Chefs and Food Stars You Should Be Following Right Now
Cabo like a celeb
How to Visit Cabo San Lucas Like a Celebrity
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
women owned business
45 Women-Owned Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle Brands You Need to Know About
Elon Musk and Trump
'Driverless Cars That Crash' and 'Rocketships to Nowhere': Trump Hits Back at Elon Musk in Escalating Feud