Cheez-It Unveils New Merch Website — Plus, New Extra Toasty Flavors!

Cheez-It lovers can purchase custom crew socks, fanny packs and more on their website for dedicated fans

By Naledi Ushe
August 12, 2021 01:47 PM
Calling all Cheez-It lovers!

The crunchy snack company unveiled their new website CheezItHQ.com that is dedicated to merch for superfans ranging in prices from $3 to $55.

Cheez-It aficionados can shop from custom crew socks, a fanny pack, a beer can koozie, a wine bottle holder, a hoodie, a beanie and much more.

The range of merchandise comes in the brand's signature red and oranges, similar to the snack box and logo.

To celebrate the new website, Cheez-It is releasing a limited-time Extra Toasty Superfan 4-Pack which includes Original Extra Toasty, Extra Toasty Extra Cheesy, Extra Toasty Extra Spicy and Extra Toasty Cheddar Jack.

"The Cheez-It brand is always looking for new ways to connect with fans, and through this online shopping experience we're offering consumers a new platform to enjoy everything they love about Cheez-It in a fresh, exciting way," Jordan Narducci, director of global direct to consumer eCommerce at Kellogg's said in a press release. 

Narducci added, "This Direct-to-Consumer site gives us the opportunity to bring future food innovations to market faster than ever before, while also collecting feedback from our consumers in real time."

