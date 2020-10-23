The Cheesecake Factory Adds Over a Dozen New Menu Items, Including a Massive Double Cheeseburger

The Cheesecake Factory is known for its very extensive menu, and now they're adding some new dishes to make your decision even more difficult.

The restaurant chain has announced the addition of some new “Timeless Classics” to its menu, which is a collection of 11 new food items, as well as a trio of specialty cocktails.

The new dishes offer an assortment of comfort foods and healthier options, with each item ranging in price from $6.50 to $15.95.

Among the latest additions are a Tons of Fun Burger — two cheese-covered patties on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and secret sauce — as well as Thai chicken pasta, Bar-B-Que salmon and a grilled shrimp and bacon club.

For lighter options, there’s also a kale & quinoa salad, which also includes Brussels sprouts, Marcona almonds, grapes, parmesan and goat cheese with a vinaigrette dressing.

There are also some new starters, including their “Nashville Hot” chicken nuggets, crispy crab wontons and bruschetta.

Image zoom Kale & quinoa salad Cheesecake Factory

Image zoom Lemon Sunburst Cheesecake Factory

As far as cocktails go, there are three new options to catch a buzz: The Bikini Martini is a mix of vodka, rum and pineapple juice, while the Lemon Sunburst is a twist on spiked frozen lemonade. Rounding out the group is The Ritz, which is made by combining Courvoisier, Cointreau and Pomegranate and then adding in just a splash of Prosecco.

