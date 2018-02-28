The Cheesecake Factory's Maple Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

The Cheesecake Factory
Shay Spence
February 28, 2018 04:43 PM

Canola oil, for frying
1½ lbs. Brussels sprouts, trimmed
1/3 cup unsalted butter
3 Tbsp. pure maple syrup
1 tsp. kosher salt, divided
4 bacon slices, cooked crisp and chopped

1. Fill a large saucepan with oil to a 2-inch depth. Heat over medium-high to 350°. Peel off outer leaves of Brussels sprouts to equal 1½ cups; set aside. Cut remaining sprout cores lengthwise into quarters.

2. Heat butter and maple syrup in a small saucepan over medium; bring to a simmer. Remove from heat; cool slightly.

3. Working in batches, add sprout cores to hot oil; fry until slightly crispy, about 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain using a slotted spoon. Sprinkle with ½ teaspoon salt.

4. Working in batches, add sprout leaves to hot oil; fry until crispy, about 30 seconds. Transfer to paper towels. Sprinkle with remaining ½ teaspoon salt.

5. Transfer sprout cores and leaves to a bowl. Add bacon and warm butter-maple mixture; toss to coat.

Serves: 4

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

