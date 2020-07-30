The Cheesecake Factory Has a New Snickers Cheesecake — and Is Donating $1 for Every Slice Sold

There are a lot of questionable "national holidays," but National Cheesecake Day is one that is definitely worth celebrating — especially when it benefits a good cause.

Cheesecake Factory is observing National Cheesecake Day on Thursday by launching their latest flavor: Chocolate Caramelicious Cheesecake. This decadent dessert is made from the chain's original cheesecake that is swirled with Snickers pieces, chocolate, caramel, and peanuts all on a brownie crust.

In addition to the new flavor, the Cheesecake Factory is celebrating the holiday by giving back. They will be donating $1 for any cake slice purchased on Thursday to Feeding America, a nonprofit helping those struggling with food insecurity. Also, for the next year (through July 29, 2021) 25 cents from each purchase of the new Chocolate Caramelicious flavor will be donated to Feeding America as well.

"Since 2008, The Cheesecake Factory has donated more than $5.2 million to Feeding America through the sale of its specially designated cheesecakes," a press release stated.

You can enjoy the new slice via curbside pick-up, delivery, or, if available near you, in-restaurant dining.

If you're looking for a frozen treat to cool you off this summer, The Cheesecake Factory has got you covered there too.

The chain partnered with Wells Enterprises, Inc., a Le Mars, Iowa-based ice cream manufacturer, in January to release frozen pints. The ice creams, made with sour cream and their signature cream cheese blend, come in flavors modeled after their famous slices like birthday cake, chocolate, and cookies and cream.