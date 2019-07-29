The Cheesecake Factory Has Half-Priced Slices (and a New Flavor) for National Cheesecake Day

Image zoom The Cheesecake Factory

Tuesday is arguably the worst day of the week — you’ve already forgotten what weekend bliss feels like, and you’re so far from Friday it actually hurts. But this Tuesday is different: It’s National Cheesecake Day, and The Cheesecake Factory is offering half-price cheesecake slices to celebrate.



National Cheesecake Day is celebrated every year on July 30th, and naturally the restaurant chain always honors the holiday. Cheesecake-lovers across the country can stop by their local Cheesecake Factory to receive a 50 percent discount on their choice of cheesecake on Tuesday, choosing from over 30 different flavors. The offer is limited to one slice per customer (who must be present), and is available for dine-in only.

In addition to the discounted slices, The Cheesecake Factory has another treat to be revealed on National Cheesecake Day: their newest cheesecake flavor. A creamy twist on a classic dessert, the pineapple upside-down cheesecake consists of pineapple cheesecake and maraschino cherry swirls stuffed between two slices of buttery pineapple upside-down cake.



Not only is the pineapple upside-down cheesecake a sweet treat (and half-priced on Tuesday), it also has a charitable component. According to The Cheesecake Factory, for every slice of pineapple upside-down cheesecake sold through February 2020, the restaurant will donate 25 cents to Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks that work to end hunger in the United States.