The Cheesecake Factory Is Offering Half-Price Slices for National Cheesecake Day

Your Monday just got a whole lot sweeter.

To celebrate National Cheesecake Day, The Cheesecake Factory is offering customers who dine in one of their 198 restaurants on Monday half off any slice of their famous cheesecake.

While the deal is limited to one slice per guest, there is nothing stopping you from rounding up a group of friends and sharing several of their more than 30 unique flavors, which now also includes Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl and Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate in honor of the national holiday.

“Each year, guests look forward to dining with us to enjoy our any slice, half price offer, and we anticipate this year to be more exciting than ever with the debut of two new cheesecakes,” the brand’s founder and CEO David Overton said in a statement.

The Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate Cheesecake features cherry cheesecake on top of a layer of decadent fudge cake topped with cherries and Ghirardelli chocolate while the other new addition, Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl, is a combo of Cinnabon cinnamon cheesecake, vanilla crunch cake with cinnamon chips, and Cinnabon cream cheese frosting, topped with caramel.

If you can’t make it out to the restaurant chain tonight, you can still feel good about getting your cheesecake fix—from now through February, The Cheesecake Factory will donate 25 centers from every slice of cherry cheesecake sold to Feeding America.