Restaurants across the U.S. are closing their doors for dine-in guests amid the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and most of them are ramping up their take-out efforts — and occassionally offering bonus treats to brighten people’s days during this difficult time.

The Cheesecake Factory announced on social media early Wednesday that dine-in service will not be operating, but that they will be remaining open for takeout and delivery through DoorDash.

“Your well-being & safety is our number one priority. As many cities transition to not allowing dine-in service, we remain open for takeout & delivery. Even when we’re apart, we can get through this together.” the company posted.

The restaurant chain is also giving away free cheesecake slices for online to-go orders of $30 or more now through April 16. When purchasing online, add the promo code FREESLICE at checkout to receive a free slice on pick-up or Curbside To-Go orders.

“As many of our cities and neighborhoods transition to no longer allowing dine-in service, our restaurants are open to help our guests continue to enjoy their Cheesecake Factory favorites whether they’re ordering them online for pickup or in person for takeout,” said Donald Evans, Chief Marketing Officer of The Cheesecake Factory. “We thought a complimentary slice of cheesecake would provide our guests with some happiness during this time of uncertainty.”

As the United States continues to tackle the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, many restaurants and bars will continue to face closures or limited service.

As of March 15, Ohio, Illinois, California and Massachusetts issued orders and recommendations to close certain gathering places in an effort to encourage social distancing and combat the spread of the virus.