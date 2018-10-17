The Cheesecake Factory Is Giving Away Free Reese's and Hershey's Cheesecake Slices for Halloween

This Halloween deal is all treat, and no trick.

The Cheesecake Factory is handing out free candy-themed slices of their signature cheesecake for a limited time in honor of the spooky holiday at participating locations. Customers who order from the chain restaurant through DoorDash from Monday, October 29 through Wednesday, October 31 will receive a complimentary slice of either the Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake.

All you need to do is order $30 worth of food through the DoorDash app or website—which offers delivery in over 300 cities across the United States—and enter the code TREATORTREAT at checkout.

Cheesecake Factory

If you’re unfamiliar with the sweet slices, the Reese’s version comes as the original cheesecake packed with pieces of peanut butter cups and layered with chocolate fudge cake and creamy caramel. The Hershey’s cheesecake is served as a thick layer of cheesecake between two chocolate cake layers and covered in chocolate frosting and chocolate chips.

A variety of food chains are pulling out all the stops in celebration of Oct. 31. Applebee’s has been handing out $1 zombie cocktails all month, Dunkin’ recently debuted their Oreo donut for Halloween, and Burger King just started selling the ‘Nightmare’ Burger with fried chicken, beef, bacon and a green bun.

If you’re more interested in dressing like food on Halloween than eating it, check out these deliciously creative costumes for the big night.