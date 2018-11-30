The Cheesecake Factory Is Giving Out 40,000 Free Slices of Cheesecake for the 40th Anniversary

It’s nearly impossible to pass up sweet treats during the holidays—especially when they’re free!

Apart from their incredibly long list of savory menu options, the Cheesecake Factory is known for their wide selection of delicious homemade cheesecakes. After serving over 30 kinds of cheesecakes for decades, the restaurant chain is celebrating their 40th anniversary by giving away 40,000 slices to their costumers.

Dubbed the “Day of 40,000 Slices,” the sweet collaboration between the Cheesecake Factory and DoorDash—which offers delivery in over 300 cities across the United States—will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 5 at participating restaurants. You will receive a complimentary slice of cheesecake when placing an order through DoorDash using promo code “FREESLICE” before checking out.

The delivery app is waving all fees and subtotal minimums so you don’t have to order anything else to still qualify for the free slice. If you want a little more anyway though, free delivery is also available when you order online from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11.

If you went a little crazy during Black Friday and free food is exactly what you need right now, then you’re in luck. Tim Hortons is also giving out two-packs of their new SnowBits—doughnut holes that are three times the size of their signature TimBits— to the first 12 customers who mention the treat at U.S. restaurants on Dec. 1.

This is not the first time that the Cheesecake Factory has hopped on the free food train. To celebrate Halloween, the chain handed out complimentary slices of the Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake and Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake.