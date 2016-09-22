Now this is a food mash-up we can fully support

Cheeseburger Dumplings Are Your New Must-Eat Food in Life

This football season, we’ve partnered with Taste of the NFL and their favorite tailgating experts to share great game-day recipes for an even greater cause. Join these chefs in raising awareness and funds for hunger relief across the country by taking the Kick Hunger Challenge with your favorite football team and making a donation to their local food bank. And be sure to check PEOPLE.com every Thursday for a new game day recipe from celebrity chefs. Here, Dale Talde, the chef behind Brooklyn’s Talde, Pork Slope and Thistle Hill Tavern, shares his recipe for cheeseburger dumplings.

I love cheeseburgers and I love dumplings—so why not combine the two and give yourself something that’s more convenient to throw back than an actual burger.

The last thing anyone wants to think about when tailgating, is utensils. These also leave my other hand free to hold my drink, which is my other tailgating essential!

Cheeseburger Dumplings

Serves 22 to 24

1 lb. ground beef

1/2 cup scallions, sliced

1/2 cup onions, diced

1 cup American cheese, diced

Dumpling wrappers

Egg yolk

Melted butter

1 tbsp. salt

2 tsp. pepper

1 cup hot sauce

1 cup ketchup

1 tbsp. ginger, finely minced

1. In a sauté pan, cook diced onions on high heat until tender. Remove, cool, and reserve.

2. In a mixing bowl mix ground beef, scallions, cooked onions, American cheese, salt and pepper.

3. Place a tablespoon of beef mixture in a the center of a dumpling wrapper, seal and make into desire shape using cold water on the edges.

4. Blanch dumplings in boiling water for one minute, then cool dumplings and paint light with egg yolk first, then melted butter.

5. In a medium high heat sauce pan, shallow fry dumpling until they are nice and golden brown on the outside and hot all the way through.

6. Mix hot sauce, ketchup and ginger together in separate bowl.