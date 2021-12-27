Cheese Balls 3 Ways
The nostalgic snack gets an upgrade in three flavors: fig and blue cheese, smokey pimiento, and loaded potato
This is not your grandmother's cheese ball!
The retro snack, though perfect for the holidays, could use an upgrade. Try these three spins in familiar flavors and fill your guests with nostalgia.
Fig & Blue Cheese
12 oz. cream cheese, softened
8 oz. blue cheese, crumbled (about 2 cups)
8 dried figs, roughly chopped
1 tablespoon honey
1 teaspoon lemon zest (from 1 lemon)
1⁄2 cup pistachios, toasted and chopped
Rosemary crackers
Stir together cream cheese, blue cheese, figs, honey and lemon zest in a medium bowl until well-blended. Cover and chill until firm, about 1 hour. Place pistachios on a plate. Form cheese mixture into a 5-inch ball; roll in pistachios to coat. Serve with rosemary crackers.
Serves: 8
Smokey Pimiento
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
8 oz. smoked Gouda cheese, shredded (about 2 cups)
3 tablespoons jarred chopped pimientos
1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
1⁄2 teaspoon smoked paprika
3⁄4 cup pecans, toasted and chopped
Buttery crackers
Stir together cream cheese, cheese, pimientos, hot sauce and paprika in a medium bowl until well-blended. Cover and chill until firm, about 1 hour. Place pecans on a plate. Form cheese mixture into a 5-inch ball; roll in pecans to coat. Serve with crackers.
Serves: 8
Loaded Potato
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
8 oz. sharp cheddar cheese, shredded (about 2 cups)
3 tablespoons sour cream
1⁄4 cup minced fresh chives, divided
6 bacon slices, cooked and crumbled (about 1⁄2 cup)
Potato chips
Stir together cream cheese, cheese, sour cream and 2 tablespoons of the chives in a medium bowl until well-blended. Cover and chill until firm, about 1 hour. Combine bacon and remaining 2 tablespoons chives on a plate. Form cheese mixture into a 5-inch ball; roll in bacon and chives to coat. Serve with potato chips.
Serves: 8