Set to Run-D.M.C.'s “Tricky,” Theron easily defeats the cocky crew in games of pool, darts, video boxing, and arm wrestling—without spilling a drop of her beer

'Hold My Beer': See Charlize Theron Take on a Rowdy Bar in Budweiser's New Ad to Air During the Oscars

On the big screen, Charlize Theron has played a post-apocalyptic road warrior, an elite martial arts-trained spy, and a wicked queen determined to devour the heart of Kristen Stewart. So it’s no surprise that in her latest small-screen role, Theron is prepared to show off more of that toughness.

During the Academy Awards broadcast on Feb. 24, Budweiser will air a new 60-second commercial featuring the Oscar-winning actress taking on (and, spoiler, easily defeating) a bar full of people in a series of games—all with a pint of the brand’s Reserve Copper Lager in hand.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The ad, which is set to Run-D.M.C.’s classic “Tricky,” sets the scene with Theron almost handing off her lager to a fellow drinker. “Hold my beer,” she says, before changing her mind and carrying the pint with her as she battles the boisterous patrons in pool, darts, video boxing, and arm wrestling—without spilling a drop of her beer, naturally.

The brand’s limited-edition Reserve Copper Lager, which has been available since August, was created to celebrate the 85th anniversary of Prohibition and Budweiser’s survival through it.

RELATED VIDEO: Charlize Theron Reveals Her Mom Supplies Her with Marijuana: ‘You Can’t Have Her, She’s All Mine’