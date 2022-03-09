Charles E. Entenmann, Businessman Who Helped Build Famous Family Baked Goods Empire, Dead at 92

Entenmann's son, Charles Williams, confirmed to Newsday that the entrepreneur died on Feb. 24. According to his obituary , Entenmann died "peacefully" in Key Largo, Florida "surrounded by his surviving children."

Born in 1929, Entenmann grew up working at a bakery that was started by his immigrant German grandfather, William Entenmann, in 1898, according to the company's website. The army veteran along with his mother Martha Entenmann and brothers Robert and William expanded the family business from a single shop in Bay Shore, New York to stores around the country. The business was sold in 1978 for $233 million.