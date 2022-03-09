Charles E. Entenmann, Businessman Who Helped Build Famous Family Baked Goods Empire, Dead at 92
Charles E. Entenmann, the businessman — who grew his family's baked goods brand, Entenmann's, into a national sensation — has died. He was 92.
Entenmann's son, Charles Williams, confirmed to Newsday that the entrepreneur died on Feb. 24. According to his obituary, Entenmann died "peacefully" in Key Largo, Florida "surrounded by his surviving children."
Entenmann's did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
Born in 1929, Entenmann grew up working at a bakery that was started by his immigrant German grandfather, William Entenmann, in 1898, according to the company's website. The army veteran along with his mother Martha Entenmann and brothers Robert and William expanded the family business from a single shop in Bay Shore, New York to stores around the country. The business was sold in 1978 for $233 million.
Today, the company is most known for its variety of desserts, including: ready-to-eat donuts, cookies, cakes, brownies. The brand celebrated its 120th anniversary in 2018.
In addition to building the popular American staple, Entenmann is remembered for his philanthropic efforts.
"His love for the humanities and Long Island led him to support and advocate for the Great South Bay YMCA in Bay Shore. He funded research to improve water quality and habitats in the Great South Bay. With his brothers, endowed Southside Hospital in Bay Shore with a gift to establish the Entenmann Family Cardiac Center," the obituary reads.
"In his retirement, his passion for advancing a limitless energy source led to the development of a self-sustaining power cell at his Biosearch, LLC, research lab. In addition, Charlie started Biolife, LLC, a company that produces various healthcare products to stop bleeding. His generosity, intellect and wit will forever be remembered."
Entenmann's surviving children include: daughter Susan Nalewajk and son Charles as well as seven grand children and several great-grandchildren. His daughter Barbara Thompson and wife Nancy Lee (Drake) died before him, according to the obituary.