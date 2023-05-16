Chanie Apfelbaum's Meat Loaf-Stuffed Pitas Are a 'Kid-Friendly' Version of a Popular Street Food

The author of the Totally Kosher cookbook describes her arayes as "a juicy burger but with the crunchiest crust"

By People Staff
Published on May 16, 2023 04:55 PM
4/17 Recipes Rollout
Photo: Victor Protasio

Chanie Apfelbaum encourages thinking outside the bun.

The founder of food blog Busy in Broooklyn puts her spin on arayes, a popular Middle Eastern street food.

The recipe, which can be made in the oven or on a grill pan, results in a dinner similar to "a juicy burger but with the crunchiest crust."

"I made it more kid-friendly by switching up the filling with meat-loaf-inspired flavors," she adds.

Before sharing the recipe in her latest cookbook, Totally Kosher, Apfelbaum shared her arayes on Instagram where they received tons of praise. According to the cookbook author, local pita factories sold out of pita and her DMs were flooded with loving messages from followers.

Best of all, they can be made ahead: "Fill the pita pockets the day before, cover, and refrigerate," says Apfelbaum. "Brush them with oil, and grill whenever you're ready!"

Chanie Apfelbaum's Grilled Meat Loaf-Stuffed Pitas

2 lbs. 80/20 ground beef chuck

2 large egg yolks

1 small (5-oz.) yellow onion, finely diced

⅓ cup ketchup

2 tsp. dried parsley

1½ tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. black pepper

½ tsp. garlic powder

5 (6-in.) white or whole-wheat pita rounds, halved

3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1. Preheat a grill pan over medium high. Stir together beef, egg yolks, onion, ketchup, parsley, salt, pepper and garlic powder in a large bowl. Fill each pita half with about ½ cup beef mixture, flattening filling so that pita can stand upright with opening facing down. Brush outsides of each pita with olive oil.

2. Working in 2 batches, add pitas to hot grill pan; cook until charred and toasted on each side, about 4 minutes per side. Place pitas cut sides down, and grill until beef is charred, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat, and serve with your favorite condiments. (Alternatively, preheat oven to 400°. Place a large rimmed baking sheet in oven. When the oven reaches the correct temperature, remove baking sheet from oven, and stand pitas, openings facing down, on baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until meat is browned and crisp, about 5 minutes. Arrange pitas, flat sides down, and bake at 400° until pitas start to brown, about 5 minutes. Flip pitas, and bake until very crispy and toasted around edges, about 5 minutes.)

Serves: 6 to 8
Active time: 40 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes

Related Articles
Pizza Phyllo Rolls with Garlic Butter
Kristen Kish's Pepperoni Phyllo Rolls Taste Like 'the Edge of a Lasagna and a Bite of Thin-Crust Pizza' in One
Recipes Rollout 5/1
Kristin Cavallari Shares Her Go-to Healthy Breakfast That's 'So Easy to Make'
Recipes Rollout 5/1
Danny Trejo's Cornmeal Waffles with Chile-Mezcal Maple Syrup Are a 'Great Weekend Breakfast'
Guy Fieri and Ryder
Guy Fieri's Sons 'Went Nuts' for This French Onion Chicken Recipe with 'Outta Bounds Flavor'
4/10 Recipes Rollout
Alison Roman Shares a Carrot Cake Recipe for People Who 'Don't Eat Carrot Cake'
4/10 Recipes Rollout
Jocelyn Delk Adams's Bananas Foster Tarte Tatin Is a 'Low-Key Showstopper' for Easter
3/20 Recipes rollout
Padma Lakshmi Shares a Turkey Shepherd's Pie Recipe That's 'Even Better the Next Day'
Superbowl Recipes Rollout
Toya Boudy's One-Pot Creole Jambalaya 'Just Tastes Like Goodness'
2/13 Recipes Rollout
Rita Sodi and Jody Williams Share a Flourless Chocolate Cake for Valentine's Day
Recipes rollout
'Great British Baking Show' Alum Flora Shedden Shares a Potato-Leek Soup That 'Isn't Too Heavy'
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist:Christina Daley
Eddie Jackson's Game Day Steak Fries with Jerk Ketchup 'Pack a Serious Flavor Punch'
people recipes
Molly Yeh's Juicy Lucy Burgers with Cheddar & Kimchi
Recipes rollout
Frankie Gaw's Roasted Salmon with Soy-Orange Glaze
Recipes rollout
Maya Feller's Greek Lamb Souvlaki Is Full of 'Flavorful Goodness' — Get the Recipe
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist:Christina Daley
Peyton Manning Shares His 'Ultimate' Chicken Parmesan Sandwich Recipe
Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Lindsey Lower, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey
Kardea Brown's Mini Curry Chicken Potpies