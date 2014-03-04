Chanel's Paris Fashion Show Was Held in a Supermarket — See the Stylish Groceries!

Ketchup, coffee and couture gowns, aisle four.

Chanel made grocery shopping look chic on Monday night when creative director Karl Lagerfield transformed the Grand Palais into a giant supermarket for his fall-winter 2014 Paris Fashion Week Show — and it wasn’t just the models that were sporting the glamorous brand.

Sneaker-wearing models, including Rihanna and Kendall Jenner, strutted down the aisles (much like we do when we’re stocking up on our pantry staples, right?) filling up gold chain-trimmed grocery baskets with Coco-themed packaged foods and drinks.

The Chanel Shopping Center stocked almost every item on your average shopping list, including staples like chocolate, salt, canned soda, honey-baked ham, salmon, and even laundry detergent. Or, models could snag the necessary items for an excellent savory brunch: fresh eggs, boxed mashed potatoes, fruit, coffee and loaves and loaves of bread.

And, of course, since this is France, Lagerfield didn’t skimp on the selection of wine and cheese — there was even a fromagerie section with giant wheels of parmesan and brie.

After the models finished filling up their Chanel shopping carts during the “runway” presentation, all of the guests were invited on stage to “shop” the grand marche themselves. The items we most wanted to take home? Tweed Lemon Soda, Paris Dallas Ketchup and a lifetime supply of Chanel Spaghettini.

If only we knew to bring our grocery list!

—Rosa Heyman