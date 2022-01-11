Champion Marks Oreo's 110th Birthday with New Limited Edition Merch Line

Dunk like a champion thanks to this epic Champion x Oreo collab

Champion is giving Oreo fans the ultimate way to celebrate their love for the beloved cookie.

The iconic apparel brand is teaming up with Oreo for a limited edition merch collection in honor of Oreo's 110th birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For sale in stores nationwide now and on Champion.com and FootLocker.com, the unisex collection fuses Champion's signature materials and aesthetic with the playful Oreo spirit. Prices range from $35-$80.

Items in the collection include multiple head-to-toe sweatsuit looks made from Champion's signature "Reverse Weave" hoodies and joggers — which use heavyweight fleece cut on the cross-grain to resist vertical shrinkage, so the length stays true to size.

The hoodies ($80) come in three playful designs inspired by the quintessential Oreo cookie: a black base with the Oreo cookie bites x Champion signature logo; a white base with images of Oreo cookies patterned around; and a black and white colorblock design featuring Oreo cookies dunking in milk above the Champion logo.

There are four jogger designs ($70), three that correspond to the matching hoodies and a pair of black bottoms with a trail of Oreo cookies down the left leg.

Champion x Oreo Credit: Oreo x Champion

Want something lighter? Try one of the three Heritage short sleeve T-shirt options ($35).

Complete the look with a pair of Oreo IPO Slides ($40) or Oreo University Slippers ($60). The slides, which can be worn from the gym to the streets, come in the white with the all-over Oreo cookie print and in a blue and black design, with the iconic Oreo cookie image in raised emboss. Both have a brushed jersey lining underneath that adds a soft touch. Meanwhile, the soft jersey knit slippers come in three corresponding styles (white, black, and blue) — all exuding comfort and coolness.

"Dunk Like a Champion," the product line's tagline reads.

Oreo is celebrating it's 100th anniversary with these new chocolate confetti cake cookies. Credit: Nabisco

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Oreo is turning 110 on March 6.

To mark the occasion, Oreo is also releasing a brand-new limited-edition flavor: Chocolate Confetti Cake.

Available on shelves nationwide starting Jan. 31, and for preorder online now, the cookie is the first-ever limited-edition offering to feature rainbow sprinkles both in and on the cookie. The creme filling has two layers — the beloved vanilla creme fans know and love, mixed with sprinkles, and then a rich chocolate cake-flavored cream.