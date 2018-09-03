Why Champagne and French Fries Make the Perfect Pair, According to Experts

There are endless classic food combinations — peanut butter and jelly, chips and salsa, bacon and eggs, to name a few — but here’s a new one that probably doesn’t immediately come to mind.

According to Moët & Chandon’s wine quality and communication manager Marie-Christine Osselin, french fries and champagne are a match made in heaven.

“Champagne is a wine that asks for simple ingredients, no more than three,” Osselin told The Drinks Business.

The reason pairing a glass of bubbly with something greasy is due to the nature of each item, says Food and Wine‘s wine editor Ray Isle.

“I’ve been saying this for years, as have many, many sommeliers,” Isle says. “Basically, salt and fat plus high acid and bubbles equals a great combo.”

While french fries sound like an obvious option when you’re three glasses of champagne deep, fried chicken also has a good reputation for being its partner in crime. New York City restaurant Birds & Bubbles, while now permanently closed, made waves in the Manhattan dining scene in 2014 with a menu that focused on pairing the two unlikely friends.

“Its effervescent acidity works as the ultimate grease cutter, keeping your palate crisp and clean as you chow through the salty deliciousness of fried yardbird,” says Southern Living‘s Jennifer V. Cole.

But don’t just take their word for it — you can try this combo for yourself at Richard Blais‘ fried chicken restaurant, The Crack Shack, where they even have a Moët champagne vending machine in-house. And hey, a side of fries won’t hurt either.