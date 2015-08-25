Image zoom

Somewhere in New York, Jerry Seinfeld must be rejoicing — for Big Apple residents can now get their cereal and sneakers all in one spot.



Kith Brooklyn, a newly renovated 3,000-sq.-ft. shoe shop, is now also the site of the city’s first-ever bar dedicated entirely to cereal.

On the menu: 25 kinds of breakfast cereals (mostly the classic sugary stuff: Cap’n Crunch, Froot Loops and Lucky Charms all made the cut), along with 24 topping choices (brownie bites, crushed Oreos and Twix bars, to name a few) and five different varieties of milk (hemp for the granola types, chocolate for the young at heart).

Assuming that you only want one cereal, one topping and one type of milk, that totals up to a whopping 3,000 unique cereal combinations. Tack on the fact that you can get up to three cereals per bowl and as many toppings as you want (at 75 cents each), and, well … that goes beyond our basic math skills. But it’s a lot.

And for real thrill seekers, you can actually replace the milk entirely … with soft-serve ice cream. Game changer.

