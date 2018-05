Celebrity Restaurant Sightings: See the Hot Spots Where the Stars Are Dining

The Fat Duck

London

The married couple celebrated Burtka’s birthday at this Michelin-starred eatery. “We went to the fantastical, magical, extraordinary Fat Duck, an hour outside of London,” Harris wrote on Instagram. “Easily the greatest five hour lunch of our lives. The staff was impeccable, the chefs were inspired, the food was sublime. It was immersive theatre for the mouth. This pic was taken during our ‘journey to the seaside’, as we ate exquisite seafood while listening to the sounds of the ocean from a conch shell (via iPod and earbuds). Epic.”